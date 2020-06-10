ON THE GO: The MAX, Meridian Museum of Art team for Southbound photo exhibit

The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience and the Meridian Museum of Art come together to present the exhibition Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South beginning Saturday for the general public.
Take a journey through the history, culture, environment and people since Reconstruction through the lenses of 56 photographers.
The exhibition runs through Sept. 6. Free with museum admission at The MAX; free and open to the public at The Meridian Museum of Art.
Head out to yard sales
If you are into yard saling then get your walking shoes on for the community-wide Highway 15 Yard Sale event planned for Thursday through Sunday beginning in Newton and ending in Louisville.
Along the 50-mile route people will be hosting yard sales, some in their own yards, some at flea markets and other spots where vendors are allowed to put out their wares.
The yard sale will also coincide with the the town of Decatur’s yard sale on Saturday.
For more information on the sale, log on to the Highway 15 Yard Sale Facebook Page.
Other options
• Racing is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Whynot Motorsports Park at 4773 J.W. Reynolds Road in Whynot.
• Hickory Pick’N will have its second Saturday Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with homemade goodies, fruits and vegetables, homemade furniture and crafts, canned goods/jellies and etc. Hickory Pick’N is located just off Interstate 20 at the MS 503 exit.
