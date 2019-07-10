ON THE GO: Sunfish Sprint Saturday at Bonita Lakes

Fans of literary genius William Faulkner won’t want to miss the one man show Saturday at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, (The MAX,) featuring John Maxwell as he details the life of Faulkner in, “Oh, Mr. Faulkner, Do You Write?”
Based on Faulkner’s life, the show includes recollections of his days in Hollywood writing screenplays, stories about his family, an amusing and highly insightful Q&A, and much more. The show will be from 4-5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. A William Faulkner Cocktail Hour will be held following the show from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets for this are $15 for members, $20 for non-members. The MAX is located at 2155 Front Street.
The 70th Annual Choctaw Indian Fair is going on and will end Saturday night. This year’s fair theme is, “The Choctaw Spirit Lives On.” There will be historical and cultural displays, social dancing, tribal arts and crafts, along with Choctaw stickball, musical entertainment, traditional Choctaw food, and carnival rides and games. Gates open at 11 a.m. today and 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The reservation is located 5.3 miles west of Philadelphia along MS Hwy. 16.
The Sunfish Sprint Triathlon will be held Saturday at Bonita Lakes with the race beginning at 7 a.m. The race is said to be one of the best in the South. The race includes a one-third mile swim, a 17-mile bike ride and a 5K run. Go to www.raceraves.com for more information. Bonita Lakes is located at Bonita Reservoir Road on Highway 19 South.
In honor of Reconciliation Week in Meridian, there will be a Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast tomorrow at 6:45 a.m. at Meridian City Hall. Guest speaker will be Rev. Fred Luter of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church in New Orleans. The breakfast will be followed by the Mission Mississippi Dialogue with facilitator Neddie Winters, president of the group.
The Reconciliation Ride will be Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. with the Queen City Cruisers. The ride will be from Lockheed Martin Aerospace plant to Forest Lawn Cemetery. The plant is located at 5017 Lockheed Drive.
Each year these events are held to honor and remember the six people who were killed and eight injured when a disgruntled worker opened fire on his coworkers at the Lockheed Plant before taking his own life. For more information ,call Stacey Miller at 601-482-2489.
