ON THE GO: Rose Hill stage play returns to Meridian Little Theatre

The Rose Hill Company will present its annual stage play “Mysteries of Rose Hill” this weekend at Meridian Little Theatre.
If you have not been able to take the Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour, held each year, this is an opportunity to hear the narratives, which includes personages and scoundrels, dating back to the Golden Age in Meridian’s history.
You will learn about why the cemetery is a Roman burial ground, who is the only woman buried in the Confederate Mound and who were the last two men were hanged at the Lauderdale County Courthouse, along with many other historical facts.
Saturday’s performance will be at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday’s performance is at 2 p.m. Doors will open one hour before the play begins. Tickets are $10 adults, free to students free. They may be purchased at the door. Meridian Little Theatre is located at 4334 Highway 39.
United Way of East Mississippi will be holding its annual Stuff the Bus campaign on Thursday, July 18 at Raising Canes on North Hills Street and the Bonita Lakes Mall. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Donations are needed for school supplies, new or gently used uniforms and monetary donations. Help supply students in need by contributing to this worthy event. For more information, call 601-693-2732.
Grab a lunch on Thursday, July 18 and attend The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience’s Brown Bag Lunch with musical entertainment by A.M. WyseLove. The lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The MAX is located at 2155 Front St.
Join Ward Emling, retired director of the Mississippi Film Commission, as he provides the back story behind the movie “Sneakers,” featuring Mississippi native James Earl Jones. The film is the third in The MAX’s Summer Film Series.
The discussion will be held Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at The MAX and the film will be shown at 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and popcorn will be provided by LaBiche Jewelers.
Join the staff of Mississippi State University Riley Center from 5 to 7 Thursday night for the 2019 Fall Performing Arts Series announcement. This will be held at the MSU Riley Center Stage and heavy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be available. The event is free and you might win a pair of season tickets. You must be present to win.
The Sucarnochee Revue, hosted by Jacky White, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday at the historic Temple Theatre. Come hear some great music at this popular event. Doors open at 1 p.m. with free parking across the street in the city parking garage. Tickets are $10 at the door and children under 12 are admitted free. Concessions will be available. The Temple is located at 2320 8th St.
Love Out Loud will continue its series of going outside the church to minister to the area with the love of Jesus by holding a fellowship service Friday at 7 p.m. at The Temple Theatre. This event is designed to bring all workers and leaders of churches together.
The fifth annual Mississippi State Championship will be held Saturday at Whynot Motorsports Park located at 4773 J.W. Reynolds Road. Many types of open wheel modified, factory stock and hot shot drivers will be on hand to show their skills. Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing action at 7 p.m. For more information, call Rodney Wing at 601-527-0084.
