ON THE GO: Rose Hill stage play returns to Meridian Little Theatre

Submitted photo

The Rose Hill Company's “Mysteries of Rose Hill” returns Saturday and Sunday to Meridian Little Theatre. The Romani children pose with director Anne McKee. Front row: Gabby Parker; second row, from left: Ava Parker, Kinsley Wilson, Tk Rutledge and Luke Hay; third row: Nina Hay, Anne McKee, Jaxon Bethany and Shawn Bethany. Not pictured: Mary Margaret Brown, Taylor and Aurora Gonzelos, Liam Clayton, Kaitlyn and Wyatt Dees.