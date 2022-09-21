ON THE GO: Rose Hill Costumed Tour set for Saturday

Cemeteries can tell us a lot about our communities and the iconic people who lived, worked, and were buried here. The 13th Annual Rose Hill Costumed Tour is no exception.
On Saturday, Sept. 24. beginning at 7 p.m. guests will hear stories of those buried within the cemetery gates — those who helped to make "The Queen City" what she is today, along with a few scoundrels and even the King and Queen of the Romani Gypsies.
As guests enter the gates at the historic Rose Hill Cemetery this year they will be greeted by members of the Rose Hill Company. These people are local historians and storytellers who dress in period costumes and portray people who are buried in the cemetery.
Did you know that instead of living in a city named Meridian, it could very well have been Ragsdale City or Ballwin? That's just another one of the interesting facts guests can discover when they hear the story of founders Lewis A. Ragsdale and John T. Ball, according to history.
If You Go
The tour is free, open to the public and suitable for all ages. and offered as a public service for the community. Tours are given on a first come, first serve basis. Parking is provided in the Calvary Christian School parking lot for a nominal fee. The last tour will begin at 9 p.m. Rose Hill Cemetery is located at 4000 8th St., Meridian. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a flashlight.
Friday, Sept. 23
• Fans of Yogi Bear might enjoy the Fall Country Carnival at Jellystone Park in Pelahatchie happening this weekend. Join Yogi Bear and Friends for an old-fashioned carnival with games, food, and crafts, 143 Campground Rd. in Pelahatchie. The fun begins Friday at 7 p.m. and goes through Sunday.
Saturday, Sept. 24
• Clarke County Chamber of Commerce annual fundraiser “Clarke Fest” will be held at Archusa Water Park in Quitman from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Events include the Paul Brown Memorial Car Show, Bass Tournament, Arts and Craft Vendors, Non-Profit booths, food vendors, and entertainment all day. To register for car show, bass tournament, or any type booth space, call the Chamber Office 601-776-5701. $1 admission at the gate.
• Twin States Festival: Meat, Music, and Marketplace at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center begins at 10 a.m. Hosting up to 40 competition BBQ teams competing for $6,000 in prizes. This event will feature live music and a variety of vendors as well as a vendor food court. Kids will enjoy bounce houses, an obstacle course, inflatables, and family-friendly activities. Admission is $5, military ID and kids under 12 free.
