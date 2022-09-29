ON THE GO: Pine Lake benefit highlights weekend events

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, there are many events taking place around East Mississippi, from live music, theatre, festivals, a rodeo, a benefit sale and auction, even a haunted house.
Pine Lake Fellowship Camp, located at 10371 Pine Lake Rd. will have a Benefit Sale & Auction on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with arts and crafts tables opening up along with Mennonite baked goods, fresh donuts made on site, fall and winter decorations, and lots of other items. There will be children's activities as well as tours for folks who would like to walk around campus and learn more about Pine Lake's ministry.
Dine-in or carry-out plates of jambalaya will be served from 11 a.m.-12:30. The culminating part of the day is the auction at 1 pm. There will be many items auctioned off including handmade quilts, fine woodworking, handmade crafts, and more.
Executive Director Matt Graybill says the sale is a great way to get involved and learn more about Pine Lake while eating some tasty food.
The funds support Pine Lake's summer camp program for children and youth ages 6-17. Each camper registration is subsidized by this event and faithful donors to make camp affordable and accessible for all households. Camp Sale also helps to keep the retreat and guest group costs affordable so that churches, families, and organizations can hold events at Pine Lake.
If you want to help but can't attend, visit the virtual auction component at www.pinelakecamp.com/auction and make a donation. The virtual begins at 9 a.m. on Oct 1 and ends at 9 p.m. on Oct. 7. To find out more about the event visit www.pinelakecamp.com/camp-sale or call 601-483-2267.
Other Saturday events include:
Earth’s Bounty will be at Singing Brakeman Park from 8 a.m. until noon where the countdown to Halloween begins. Dress up the kids in their favorite Halloween costumes (and you, too, if you catch the spirit!) and let the little ones paint pumpkins to take home for the Halloween season.
Bakery 900, a new downtown store, will make its first appearance at Earth’s Bounty. Longtime vendors will offer lots of baked goods, honey, salsa, home-canned products, candles, creams and lotions, so stock up on fall vegetables such as okra, squash, cucumbers, hot peppers, fresh eggs, and more.
The East Mississippi Master Gardeners will also be on hand for its annual Fall Plant Sale with crepe myrtles, forsythia, hosta, ginger, spirea. and more. It’s a great time to put plants in the soil to let the roots develop over winter to produce fine blooms in Spring 2023.
Celebrate the fall season at The MAX Fall Fling from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be activities for all ages, including food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, fall crafts, lawn games, and more. The event is free with museum admission. Also at The MAX on Saturday, the Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Take One and Stage Two youth theater groups will present excerpts from their stage performances beginning at 1 p.m. The performance is free with museum admission.
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts its 39th annual October Festival. The Blessing of the Animals will take place at 11 a.m. Dinner plates will be sold from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. which will include barbecue and fried fish plates, as well as Hispanic cultural dishes. Other events for the day will include a health fair that will consist of blood pressure checks, diabetes awareness, nutrition and health tips.
Also on Saturday, if you’re in the Halloween spirit, Bailey Fire Department #3 will hold its 14th annual Haunted Firehouse. Volunteers set up terrifying scenes and offer concessions. The firehouse is located at 10116 Highway 495. Admission is $15/FastPass $25, and will be open from 7 p.m.-midnight through Oct. 30. There will be a special Blackout Night on Nov. 4. For more information, visit the Bailey Haunted House page on Facebook.
