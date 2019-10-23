ON THE GO: Octoberfest, Candy Crawl highlight local events

Get a fun start on the weekend with the sixth annual Octoberfest, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Linda Davidson Room at the Meridian Little Theatre.

The event will feature seven area restaurant tastings, seven craft beer tastings by Mitchell Distributing, a silent auction, patio entertainment by AA’Keela and the Beats and plenty of suds for all. Wine, soft drinks and water will also be available.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and identification is required for admission For more information, call the MLT Box Office at 601-482-6371.

Also Thursday, The City of Meridian will host its annual Candy Crawl from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

“The spooktacular, downtown festival” will feature giant inflatables, arts, and crafts, costume contests for kids and adults, entertainment, a spooky obstacle course, trick or treating and much more.

Kids can also participate in Trunk or Treating along Fifth Street with the Slow & Easy Car Club. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, call 601-485-1998.

Also on Thursday, for those looking for musical fun, The Meridian Council for the Arts’ downtown event, 3rd Thursday, is set for 5-9 p.m. at Dumont Plaza. This month features the Gulf Coast’s hottest salsa sensation, Salseros del Sur and the Jackson Gypsies.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, head on over to The MAX for the Charley Pride Film Screening: I’m Just Me, which traces the improbable journey of Charley Pride, from his beginnings as a sharecropper’s son on a cotton farm in Sledge to his rise as a country music superstar. After the screening, there will be a Q&A with filmmaker Barb Hall and musician Marty Stuart. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

Friday

Join in on the fun with a Mississippi Murder Mystery from 8-10 p.m. Friday at the Max. Enjoy beer and Halloween-themed cocktails and light snacks while you and your team solve a crime. Reservations required. Must be 21 and older. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Call 601-581-1550 for more information.

Saturday

Meridian to honor David Ruffin with street naming, star unveiling If you don’t know him by name, you’ve probably heard him sing about “sunshine on a cloudy day.”

On Saturday, a street in Meridian will be named in honor of David Ruffin, one of the lead singers of the famed group The Temptations.

Also, his star will be installed on The Max Walk of Fame. Ruffin, a Lauderdale County native, was a member of the Temptations during the group’s “Classic Five” period (1964-1968). His voice is heard on classics including “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” and (I Know) I’m Losing You.”

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. with the unveiling of the star at the The Max at 2155 Front Street. Following the star unveiling, a parade led by the “Sonic Boom of the South,” Jackson State University Marching Band, will travel to the corner of Eighth Street and 24th Avenue where at noon, David Ruffin Boulevard will be unveiled in a ceremony hosted by the city. A celebration featuring Love Undercover and a David Ruffin musical tribute is planned for 1-4 p.m. on the lawn at city hall.

Looking for some good music and fun in Clarke County? Take a ride to Quitman for Bluegrass in the Park, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Clarkco State Park on Saturday.

The first-time event will feature The Blue Grass Cartel of Meridian, The Long Creek Band of Quitman, Winky Hicks Band of Butler, Ala., and the Pilgrims of Philadelphia providing the entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs. Concessions will be available. A raffle is available to win a park bench.

Raffle tickets are $2 each or six tickets for $5. Admission to attend will be $6 per car up to four people, then 50 cents for each additional person.

In Meridian, Straight No Chaser, a male a cappella group of nine men, will be performing at the MSU Riley Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of The Open Bar Tour. VIP tickets are $60, A $45, and B $35. For tickets call 601-696-2200.

In Chunky, Shine a Light on Cystic Fibrosis at Lazy Acres on Saturday begins with a Silent Auction at 6 p.m.; a Glow Run at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks at 8 p.m. and much more. Tickets can be purchased at passion.cff.org/shinealightoncf/Donate/Tickets or at the gate the day of the event.