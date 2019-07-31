ON THE GO: Neshoba County Fair in full swing

Looking for some fun this weekend?
Then start in Philadelphia at the Neshoba County Fairgrounds for the last two nights of entertainment featuring the Eli Young Band performing on Thursday night with the Roots & Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown Tour, featuring three of country music’s biggest stars of the decade: Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin, rounding out the fair on Friday night.
Immediately following the show, there will be a fireworks show by Big Pop Fireworks weather permitting. Tickets are $20 with children 9 and under free.
On Friday, the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience will host a movie preview and screening of "The Sandlot." The movie is last film in the James Earl Jones series. Jones plays blind recluse Thelonius Mertle, a former baseball player who played against Babe Ruth. Ward Emling, retired director of the Mississippi Film Commission, will be on hand for the preview from noon-1 p.m. The screening begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Stock up on fresh produce and homemade goodies at Earth’s Bounty, Saturday, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at Singing Brakeman Park on Front St. downtown. Tap your feet to some great music and turn the kids loose to feed their imaginations.
Fresh produce will include peas, tomatoes, okra, watermelon, and pears. Kids are encouraged to create their own special chalk garden of fruits and vegetables on the sidewalk. Homemade products include lots of baked good, soaps and oils, jams and jellies, meats and more.
Presenting sponsor, Greater Meridian Health Care, will be there supporting healthy eating and promoting healthier lives through free medical screenings. An Earth’s Bounty favorite, Chad Peavy, will rock the park with live music.
In addition to Earth’s Bounty, Cultivating Composers hosted by Meridian Art Walk, will be held at noon at Union Station. All musicians, singers, and composers of all skill levels and interests are invited to showcase their original work and to meet other local artists.
Also on Saturday, we welcome our neighbors from West Point for Mississippi Day, hosted by the MAX. Join West Point native, basket weaver, and artist Bessie Johnson for an entertaining and educational day with a basket weaving demonstration. The event is free with museum admission. 601-581-1550.
The Wizard of Oz will be on the big screen at The Historic Temple Theatre, at 3 p.m. on Saturday and again on Sunday. Bring the entire family and enjoy an authentic “movie place experience” as you are transported back into the Land of Oz. Tickets are $5 and a full line of great, affordable concessions are available. Doors open at 2 p.m.
Bonita Lakes Mall celebrates Back to School from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. All schools and all kids are welcome. There will be outdoor fun for younger kids, Touch A Truck, Sno Biz and more. All participating schools will be entered into a drawing to win a party at HYPE Indoor Adventures (only kids participating that day will get to attend) that opens later this year.
