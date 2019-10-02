ON THE GO: Musicals, ghosts, festivals, magic and art among many weekend options

The Meridian Little Theatre opens its 87th season Thursday with its first production, “Little Shop of Horrors,” the classic sci-fi horror comedy rock musical about a meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” after his coworker crush.
The cast of 18 includes Mississippi Rep. Greg Snowden in the role of Mr. Mushnik, the grumpy, stingy shop-owner who runs Mushnik’s Flower Shop, where Seymour works.
The show is set to run Thursday, Oct. 3 through Tuesday, Oct. 8. at the Highway 309 North playhouse. Showtimes are 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. For tickets call the MLT box office, 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
There are many entertainment options this weekend, including with the annual Bailey Haunted Firehouse on Friday night.
Get ready to have the bejeebers scared out of you for all who dare enter the “dark as night” Bailey Haunted Firehouse, back for its 11th year.
The Halloween event gets bigger and better, coordinator Jason Combs said, and he hopes this year's haunted firehouse will be spookier than ever, with close to 20 scenes.
Proceeds from the haunted firehouse support Bailey’s three firehouses for purchases of equipment and other necessities.
Security will be on hand each night to help with crowd control and ensure everyone’s safety.
The Haunted Firehouse will continue to open its creaky doors from 7 p.m. to midnight the weekends of Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, and Nov. 1. The exception is Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, with hours from 7-10 p.m.
Bailey Volunteer Fire Department #3 can be found by taking Highway 495 at the Centerhill Martin Road split at the Sunoco Gas Station. From there it is a quarter-mile drive.
Festivals on Saturday
On Saturday start the day off with St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church’s 38th annual October Festival. There will be a yard sale at 7 a.m. followed by the blessing of the animals by Rev. Augustine Palimattam at 10:15 a.m., with the festival beginning at 11 a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church’s men’s group, the Knights of Claver, will have catfish fillet dinners for $10, rib dinners for $10 and rib slabs for $20. You can purchase tickets and preorder rib slabs by calling the parish office, 601-693-1321. There will also be Hispanic food such as tamales and nachos. The country store includes homemade cakes, pies, cookies and canned goods, such as chow-chow, salsa, and pepper sauce.
There will also be a health expo, college prep and youth fun activities for the young children that includes face painting, ring toss, and “Go Fish.” For the older youth, there will be an obstacle coursed, disc golf, croquet and volleyball games.
Also, on Saturday, bubbles will be floating around Singing Brakeman Park, but they won’t be from Champagne. Saturday is officially Earth’s Bounty Bubble Day, and kids will be treated to free, small bottles of blowing bubbles while supplies last.
For the adults more interested in fresh food and products, peas, turnips, okra, and collards should be in abundance. Other vendors will offer wares from fresh-baked goods to soaps and oils, goat’s milk ice cream, jams, jellies and salsa.
Hungry customers can enjoy food ranging from Mexican tamales to Caribbean jerk chicken. Presenting sponsor Greater Meridian Health Clinic will offer free screenings for blood pressure, body mass and diabetes. The event will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Singing Brakeman Park.
If you are looking for something different and exciting that will entertain all ages, then take a drive over to Marion where the Hamasa Shriners are presenting a Children’s Magic Show featuring award winning Mississippi Magician Dorian LaChance. The event will be held at the Hamasa Temple Shrine, 5516 Dale Dr. in Marion at 11 a.m.
At The MAX
If you haven’t experienced Through the Looking Glass: Life in Mississippi going on at the Mississippi Performing Arts + Experience, don’t miss out on this collection of photographs by Alysia Burton Steele and Betty Press. Neither artist thought they would land in Mississippi nor did they know what to expect. To cope with their new surroundings, they began photographing life in Mississippi. Come see what they discovered!
The exhibit will continue through Jan. 5, 2020, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with museum admission.
Also taking place Saturday at The MAX - Mississippi Day: Military Tribute. There will be a military-themed scavenger hunt, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 Adults, $1 Youth 6-17. Kids 5 and under plus members are always free. 601-581-1550.
Another exciting hands on event at The Max will be Grow Anything in Anything plus Mini Plant Swap with Felder Rushing, host of Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s The Gestalt Gardener. Join Felder for his presentation on wacky container gardens, and participate in a mini plant swap, 9-11 a.m. Free with museum admission. Web registration required.
If you thought you missed the Queen City Fair there’s still time to go this weekend at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center. Admission to the fair, which runs through Sunday, is $7 and children ages 5 and younger are admitted free. The fair will be open from noon to midnight on Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
