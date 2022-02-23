ON THE GO: Meridian Mardi Gras returns Saturday

A taste of New Orleans comes to the Queen City when Meridian Mardi Gras rolls into town this weekend.
After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is coming back even bigger and better than ever before.
Along with the partnership with the Meridian Arts and Community Events Society, Mitchell Distributing will kick off the festivities at noon on the city hall lawn.
The celebration will feature two parades, crawfish and other food vendors, plenty of cold beverages from Mitchell Distributing, kids activities, and a great lineup of New Orleans-style music throughout the day.
Crawfish plates will be available starting at noon. For those wanting to preorder crawfish plates, visit Mitchell Distributing or call 601-480-1443. The event is completely free to the public to attend and enjoy.
“Mitchell Distributing is thrilled to be able to continue bringing Meridian Mardi Gras to our community,” said Anna Grace Tanner, communications manager for Mitchell Companies in a press release. “It’s always been important to our company to be involved in events in the communities that we work in and serve, and we’re honored to put this event on in Meridian. Between the parades, crawfish, delicious food vendors, and fantastic New Orleans-style music, it’s going to be a great day in our community.”
The Krewe of Barkus parade sponsored by Animal Medical Supply/Poplar Springs Animal Hospital, will begin at 3 p.m. featuring furry friends all dressed up in purple and green. It only cost $10 to enter the dog costume contest and the proceeds go to Lauderdale County Animal Shelter and Roadside Rescue. Entry forms can be picked up at Poplar Springs Animal Hospital, Animal Medical Supply, or by going to www.poplarcarney.vet to download.
Following the Krewe of Barkus, the Krewe of Midas will follow throughout downtown Meridian and will feature the largest Mardi Gras parade yet. To register for the parade, visit www.mitchelldistributing.com.
Schedule of Events:
• 12-1 p.m. - DC and The Queen City Allstars
• 1-2:30 p.m. - Mikey B3
• 2:30-3 p.m. - Dog Costume Contest
• 3-4 p.m. - Krewe of Barkus Parade and Krewe of Midas Parade
• 4-6 p.m. - Brother 2 Brother
Also, on Saturday you don’t want to miss Dr. Seuss’s Silly Birthday Celebration at the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian beginning at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Join Thing 1 and Thing 2 for all the fun things they do to celebrate the beloved author, Dr. Seuss.
Schedule of Activities:
All Day (9 a.m. – 5p.m.)
Indoor activities:
• Free RIF Books from the Junior Auxiliary of Meridian
• Imagination Library sign-up station
• Cat in the Hat top hats
• Oh, the Places You’ll Go hot air balloon craft
• Oobleck making with Algix
Outdoor activities:
• Bubbles,
• Games – Jenga, Connect 4, Imagination Playground, Thing 1 bowling,
• Face painting
• Dr. Seuss characters from Stage 2
• Musical instrument petting zoo with Meridian Symphony Orchestra.
• 9-9:30 a.m. - Green eggs & ham breakfast (first come, first serve).
• 10 a.m. - Guest reader: Dede Magollon.
• 11 a.m. - Birthday party & cake
• 12 p.m. - Guest reader: Adrian Cross
• 1 p.m. - Miss Mississippi Holly Brand.
• 1:30 p.m. - Oh Say Can You Seed gardening activity in My Fantastical Backyard.
• 2 p.m. - Guest reader: Dustin Markham.
• 3 p.m. Guest reader: Laurel Joyner.
• 3:30 p.m. - Oh Say Can You Seed gardening activity in My Fantastical Backyard
Other events on Saturday
• 7 p.m. - Casting Crowns "The Healer: Tour at the Temple Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite. FMI: Call the Temple Box Office - 601-693-5353.
• 7 p.m. - East Mississippi Community College in Scooba will host a Black History Month Celebration in the Stennis Hall Auditorium. The EMCC Reflections and Voices of Victory Choirs will also perform.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents “The Wild Women of Winedale.” Tickets are $20 adults/$18 seniors, military, and youth. Tickets can be purchased at the MLT Box Office, 601-482-6371.
• 8 p.m. - Ryan Stevenson in Concert at Northcrest Baptist Church, 3412 N Hills St., Meridian. Tickets $10 on sale at Northcrest Baptist, 601-482-3498.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.