ON THE GO: Mardi Gras, theater, rodeo, re-enactment part of busy weekend

Can't make it to the Big Easy for Mardi Gras? No problem, just stay in the Queen City for the Meridian Mardi Gras celebration when it rolls into town on Saturday.
A taste of New Orleans tradition will begin at 3 p.m. on the City Hall lawn. Starting at 4 p.m. The Krewe of Barkus pet parade, sponsored by Animal Medical Supply, will showcase local four-legged friends all dressed up in purple and green. The Mardi Gras king and queen, Rodolfo Rios and Evelyn Myles, will lead the Krewe of Midas Parade immediately following the pet parade. The excitement goes into the night with live music and an adult costume contest with the winner taking home a $100 prize.
“This year’s Mardi Gras festival promises to be exciting and fun for everyone,” said Laura Carmichael, City of Meridian Community and Development Director. “Our goal is to bring the Mardi Gras tradition to downtown Meridian.”
A Mitchell Distributing beer garden will be set up along with live music and the Young Professionals of Meridian will be selling the popular King cakes.
The festival will also feature food vendors, craft and merchandise vendors, and live Zydeco music with the Unfazed Show & Band. A Mardi Gras store and kids’ activities including bouncy houses and more will delight all ages.
Noices Off at MLT
For all you theater fans, you don’t want to miss opening night of Noises Off, a 1982 play by English playwright Michael Frayn, at p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Meridian Little Theatre.
Brimming with slapstick comedy, Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and flying sardines.
Show dates are Feb. 20-25; show times are 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. For tickets and more information, call the MLT Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Rodeo and more
• For rodeo enthusiasts, East Mississippi Community College will kick off its 8th annual Intercollegiate Rodeo in Meridian beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.
The three-day event will conclude with Saturday night’s championship round. Tickets are $10 at the door and $5 for students. Admission is free for children age 5 and younger.
• The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience will celebrate Richard Wright, one of America’s (and Mississippi’s) greatest writers. In honor of the 80th anniversary of the publication of Native Son, The MAX is screening HBO’s 2019 film adaption from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday. The first 70 guests will receive free bookmarks and an anniversary edition of Black Boy. Copies of Native Son can be purchased in the MAX Store. Free and open to the public.
• Civil War enthusiasts don’t want to miss the 156th anniversary of The Battle For Texas Hospital. See history come to life at Archusa Water Park in Quitman this weekend. Exciting events will begin Friday with school days for students 9-12 p.m. and continue with a Friday night period dance at Chefski’s Restaurant in Quitman from 5:30-8 p.m.
From 9-5 p.m. on Saturday, events will include the crowning of Miss Battle For The Texas Hospital at 1 p.m. followed by the Battle at Archusa Water Park at 2 p.m. where attendees can see the foot soldiers battle, cannons roar, and the gunboat plus much more. There will be another reenactment at 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3.25 per person or $10 per carload. Archusa Water Park is located at 540 CR 110, Quitman. FMI: 601-549-1969.
