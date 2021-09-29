ON THE GO: Live music, farmers' market, haunted firehouse highlight weekend events

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, there are many events taking place around East Mississippi, from live music, a farmers’ market, a haunted firehouse, and a benefit sale and auction.
Pine Lake Fellowship Camp, located at 10371 Pine Lake Rd. will have a Benefit Sale & Auction on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The annual event is moving back to Meridian after 34 years.
The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with arts and crafts tables opening up along with baked goods, fresh donuts made on site, and lots of other items. There will be children's activities with jump houses, as well as tours for folks who would like to walk around campus and learn more about Pine Lake's ministry.
A dine-in or carry-out lunch of your choice of seafood or chicken gumbo or jambalaya will be served from 11:00-12:30. The culminating part of the day is the auction at 1 pm. There will be many items auctioned off including handmade quilts, fine woodworking, and a helicopter tour of Meridian.
Executive Director Matt Graybill says the sale is a great way to get involved and learn more about Pine Lake while eating some tasty food. The donuts alone are worth the trip, he said.
“This summer, we had 213 kids attend our summer program – over 50 percent were local,” said Graybill. “If you want to support the growth and development of youth in our community, this is a great way to do that.”
The funds support Pine Lake's summer camp program for children and youth ages 6-17. Each camper registration is subsidized by this event and faithful donors to make camp affordable and accessible for all households. Camp Sale also helps to keep the retreat and guest group costs affordable so that churches, families, & organizations can hold events at Pine Lake, said Graybill. The goal is to raise $25,000.
“Pine Lake seeks to provide a space for each camper and guest to know and learn about the depth of God's love for them,” Graybill said. “When I think about the impact that can have on each person's life and those around them, I can't think of a better way to spend money than that.
“When the vision for Pine Lake was cast in 1966, there was no way to imagine the ways that God would reach people. This benefit sale is a celebration and testament to God's faithfulness, and it's a beautiful sight to see people come together to rally support to continue reaching the lives of each generation.”
If you want to help but can't attend, visit the virtual auction component at www.pinelakecamp.com/auction and make a donation.
Other events this weekend include:
From 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Center will air The Gestalt Gardener, a long-time favorite on MPB Think Radio, thanks to Felder Rushing’s laid-back, your-neighbors-might-talk-but-so-what approach to gardening. This live broadcast will be held in the MAX Courtyard. Feel free to bring a lawn chair and plenty of questions. Limited seating. Registration required. $5 admission. 601-581-1550.
For those young cowboys and cowgirls, there will be a Cowkids Youth Rodeo on Friday, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center, and will continue on Saturday, at 9 a.m.
Fans of Mississippi Hill Country blues and New Orleans jazz will enjoy Shake & Holla at the MSU Riley Center Friday, at 7:30 p.m. featuring the North Mississippi Allstars and Rebirth Brass Band featuring Cedric Burnside. Call 601-696-2200 for more information.
On Saturday, Earth’s Bounty will be at Singing Brakeman Park from 8 a.m. until noon where fresh produce and homemade jams, jellies, and other delights are available for purchase. Terry Cherry will entertain with a blend of blues, folk, and rock music. Greater Meridian Health Clinic will offer free health screenings and will give COVID-19 vaccines for clients who sign up by 11:15 a.m.
Kids will have the opportunity to paint pumpkins as parents shop for greens like collards, mustard, and turnips, plus perennials, shrubs, and trees for sale by the Master Gardeners.
Meridian Art Walk will be held in conjunction with Earth’s Bounty at Union Station offering the opportunity to explore and purchase unique art. Various creative mediums will be on display.
Saturday night, Earth’s Bounty and The MAX have once again joined forces for Night Market in the MAX courtyard for an evening of shopping, browsing, live entertainment, while eating and sipping on adult beverages for sale.
Also on Saturday, if you’re in the Halloween spirit, Bailey Fire Department #3 will hold its 13th annual Haunted Firehouse. Volunteers set up terrifying scenes and offer concessions. The firehouse is located on Highway 495. Admission is $10 and will be open from 7 p.m.-midnight through Oct. 30. For more information, visit the Bailey Haunted House page on Facebook.
And in Chunky, the Lazy Acres Pumpkin Patch is going on now through the end of the month. Children will have a ball going down the 100-foot slide, roaming through the four-acre corn maze, and playing on the giant jumping pillow. The farm is located at 596 Lazy Acres Road.
