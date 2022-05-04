ON THE GO: Jimmie Rodgers Music Fest begins Saturday

The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is celebrating its 69th year with eight days of events and festivities for everyone.
The festival will kick off Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Meridian’s City Hall lawn with the annual Jimmie Rodgers Singer/Songwriter Competition, which will take place during the Bud N’ Boilin’ Crawfish Cookoff.
On Saturday night at 7 p.m. the Meridian Community College Arts & Letter Series will present Jimmie Rodgers: America’s Blue Yodeler, that traces the life and music of Jimmie Rodgers and will feature Meridian’s own Britt Gully, as Jimmie Rodgers. The show will take place in the McCain Theatre. Tickets are $10.
Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival Line Up
• Monday, May 9, 6-9 p.m. - Jimmie’s Jam at Dumont Plaza hosted by Mississippi blues legend Vasti Jackson, and guitarist Dan Confait.
• Tuesday, May 10, 6 p.m. - A music history symposium focused on the life and legacy of the father of country music with a live performance by Britt Gully at The MAX.
• Wednesday, May 11, 7 p.m. - Todd Tilghman, NBC’s “The Voice” Season 18 winner, comes home to the historic Temple Theatre.
• Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m. - Mississippi native Randy Houser live at the Temple Theatre.
• Friday, May 13, 5:30 p.m. - An evening with Frank Foster, Tristan Tritt & Crawford and Power, live on Meridian’s City Hall Lawn.
• Saturday, May 14, 5 p.m. - Live music at City Hall lawn featuring Parish County Line, Chapel Hart, and the Eli Young Band.
• Sunday, May 15, 1-3 p.m. - The festival wraps up with a New Orleans-style brunch at The MAX while enjoying the soulful sounds of New Orleans Gospel Choir.
Other Saturday events in Meridian include:
• The local Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale at the Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m.-noon on Front St. and 18th Ave.
• Kemper County Flea Market Event, 160 Hopper Ave. in DeKalb, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be present, and over 30 vendors. Admission is free.
• Collinsville Day - a fun filled day of kids activities, vendor booths, famous fried chicken plates, Miss Collinsville Pageant, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• St Paul’s Episcopal Church Mission and Music Festival. Fried Fish Plates $10, live music with Scott McQuaig & the Tomcats, Southern Drive, children’s activities, baked goods, and frozen meals, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1116 23rd Ave.
• Meridian Symphony Orchestra: Season Finale at the MSU Riley Center, 7 p.m.
• The Queen City Rodeo at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
