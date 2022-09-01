To kick off a busy weekend in the Queen City, the Hamasa Shriners will have its 6th Annual Peanut Boil beginning Thursday, Sept. 1 at 8 a.m. and will continue through Saturday.
If you are looking for some snacks for those college football games this weekend then head on over to the Hamasa P-Nut Shed at 5516 Dale Dr. in Marion and get some of their famous peanuts.
If you can’t make it to Marion then the Shriners will be selling the boiled peanuts in three other locations – the parking lots at Deals in Philadelphia, Vowells in Louisville, and Big Lots in Laurel.
Cost of the peanuts are $10 for a 3 pound Ziploc bag. Salt or Cajun available. Call for pre-order at 601-693-1361 or email hamasashriners@comcast.net.
Earth’s Bounty
Earth’s Bounty returns to Singing Brakeman Park Saturday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
The 4-H Lauderdale County Poultry Show 2022 will take place this Saturday at Earth’s Bounty along with a lot of new vendors.
Breckenridge Farms will have muscadine grapes packaged in quart bags, boxes of 18 quarts, 10 lb. boxes of loose grapes, and muscadine juice for sale. As a special activity for children, they will have “seconds” for the children to have a “Muscadine Stomp.”
Earth’s Bounty now has four vendors that sell local honey. Long-time vendor R&M Farms are joined by newcomers Fox Hill Farms, Allifaire Farms, and Mark Whiddon.
Book signing at The MAX
Need something new to read? Check out “The Art of Reading” 1st Saturday book sale at The MAX. Mississippi authors will sell and sign their books in this come-and-go event: Toby Bates, Christiarya Boyd, Darius Ewing, W. Ralph Eubanks, Chuck Galey, Alyssa Lanier, Alvin Moore Jr., Leta Palmiter, Ty Pinkins, and Richelle Putnam. Free with museum admission, 9 a.m.-noon
From 10 a.m.-12 p.m. bring your teens and preteens to The MAX for Chuck Galey’s Graphic Novel-Con workshop. Your young artist will learn all about storytelling in a visual way. Supplies included. Registration required. 601-581-1550.
