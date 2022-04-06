Spring weather has arrived and residents looking to enjoy the sunshine this weekend will have a variety of activities to choose from, beginning with the Meridian Lauderdale County Great American Cleanup.
The Keep America Beautiful Commission of Meridian/Lauderdale County is once again asking citizens to roll up their sleeves and open a trash bag for the annual Great Meridian/Lauderdale County Cleanup.
The event, part of the larger Great American Cleanup, starts Saturday morning at Singing Brakeman Park in Meridian at 8 a.m. where those who wish to participate will gather, sign up, enjoy a snack, pick up supplies, and receive instructions. From 11 a.m.-12 p.m. participants will return to Singing Brakeman Park for lunch and return supplies.
"The campaign is intended to encourage citizens to "clean up their own yard, their own school, their own street and neighborhood," said Betty Lou Jones, chairperson for the Keep America Beautiful Commission of Meridian/Lauderdale County. "It's important for people to show they care about their city and care about the way things look – to be involved instead of just talking about it.
"It's a matter of picking up garbage outside your own door and hopefully others will follow suit."
The cleanup is not just limited to picking up litter. The commission is encouraging volunteers to plant flowers and paint or clean up around the homes of the elderly as well. The Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup runs through June 22.
For those wishing to jumpstart the weekend, some exciting events will be taking place Thursday and Friday.
Thursday
• 4:30-6 p.m. - The Meridian Little Theatre will host a Business After Hours. Join the excitement as they announce their season lineup celebrating its 90th year.
• 6:30 p.m. - Ladies Night Out at Poplar Springs Baptist Church featuring Rita Sweatt’s “Mary, Mother of Jesus Monologue.” $5 admission, refreshments afterwards. 601-485-5106.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Community College’s Arts and Letters Series presents the MCC Dimensions show in the McCain Theatre.
Friday
• 5-9 p.m. Wesley House Community Center presents Take a Stand Gala “Light Up the Dark” at the MSU Riley Center. This event is for those 18 years old and over. Cocktail Hour and Dinner & Main Event 6-9 p.m. $40 a ticket. 601-485-4736 ext 34.
• 6-9 p.m. - First Baptist Church in Butler, Ala. presents a Drive-Thru Passion of Christ - Celebrating the Savior at Zack Rogers Park. Live scenes from the Passion of Christ. 1512 W Pushmataha St.
Other events Saturday
• 7 a.m.-2 p.m. - Trash & Treasures Sale/Fundraising event for Merrehope, 1000 14th St. - formerly Tinnin Lighting/Carpet. Items for sale include antiques to modern, furniture, rugs, pillows, lamps, housewares, tableware, holiday decor, children’s items, etc. No clothes or shoes.
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Newton’s Loose Caboose Arts & Crafts Festival featuring craft vendors, carnival, food vendors, local live entertainment, WEIR ESCO Dinosaur Experience, LA Dance Show, Choo Choo Train rides, Kids Zone, Mini Train, BankFirst Car Show, Biewer Sawmills Motorcycle Show, BankPlus 5K. FMI: 601-683-2201.
• 1:30-2:30 - Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi at Large Program at Meridian Community College in the McCain Theatre. Admission is $5.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Symphony Orchestra presents Gospel Comes Home at the MSU Riley Center featuring Mississippi natives Reggie and Ladye Love Smith.
