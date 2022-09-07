ON THE GO: Full Moon on 5th offers music, art and food

The moon will be shining brightly once again when the Fall 2022 Full Moon on 5th event kicks off Thursday night in downtown Meridian.
Billed as a block party experience, Full Moon on 5th will run from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday between 22nd and 23rd Avenues.
The Cole Hill Band will perform swampy R&B music on stage between the two giant moons throughout the night. Food and beverage vendors will line 5th Street, including The Island 601 bringing its Caribbean flavors to the streets.
A kid’s craft and activity area will be available for all the kiddos.
Full Moon on Fifth will also feature three artists in Revere Gallery on 5th Street with their art on display and for sale.
Joan Adams will display her colorful pottery; Kathy Fulton creates nostalgic paintings with unique perspectives and Marty McIntyre is a portrait and watercolorist whose brushwork brings subjects to life.
The event is free and open to the pubic.
Also on Thursday night, the Meridian Symphony Orchestra will present Mingle With the Maestro at the Meridian Museum of Art. Celebrate Maestro Peter Rubardt’s 10th Anniversary. For tickets call 601-693-1501.
Other weekend events
The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience is gearing up for a robust fall with exciting programs in coming days.
• The Fork & Fete food and music event will be held in the outdoor courtyard from 6-9 pm on Friday, Sept. 9, featuring chef David Crews of Cleveland and Soul Food Queen Mary Johnson of Indianola. Blue Mother Tupelo will enhance the gathering with southern roots music. Tickets for members are $45 in advance, $50 at the door. Proceeds support the Success music and writing program for high school students.
· Beginning Saturday, Sept. 10, the MAX’s changing exhibits gallery will feature “Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad.” This highly regarded traveling exhibit offers a modern interpretation of sites associated with the escape routes of enslaved people, including several Mississippi locations, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Runners, walkers, spectators and kids are invited to participate in the Stronger Together Foundation 5k and Fun Run on Saturday. The race will start and end at City Hall, and will benefit the Stronger Together Foundation, which assists the families of veterans who’ve died by suicide.
In addition to the race the event will feature touch-a-truck, with Meridian Police, fire and Metro ambulance, a motorcycle show, multiple veterans groups and more than 25 vendors.
Saturday’s 5k is set to kick off at 8 a.m., with race day registration available form 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. Runners can also pre-register at time2run.net.
• Meridian Symphony Orchestra presents Opening Night Classical: European Colors at the MSU Riley Center. Performed with full orchestra the Symphony Series kicks off with a piano concerto by world-renowned Ilya Yakushev. 601-693-2224.
• Enjoy Southern Blues and Soul as the Temple Theatre hosts an evening with Calvin Richardson and J’Cenae, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $35 in advance $40 day of. Tickets available online at ticketspice.com or at Sam’s Fashions, Hairqueen Beauty Supply. FMI: 334-538-7855.
