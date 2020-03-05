ON THE GO: Fishing rodeo, art, music highlight Saturday events around Meridian

East Mississippi is alive this weekend with lots to do and see for local families.
The fun begins on Saturday.
For the little outdoor adventurer, Clarkco State Park will host its “Kid’s Fishing Rodeo,” starting at 8 a.m. Kids and adults will be able to fish from a pond filled with about 850 catfish, giving everyone a chance for a big catch. The event is free for kids 15 and under.
For people wanting intellectual stimulation, The Mississippi Arts +Entertainment Experience is the place to be.
From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., The MAX will host “First Saturday at The MAX - Food for Thought.”
The day long event is comprised of several workshops to give everyone something to talk about.
The “Make + Take Workshop for Kids” runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring 30 minute teacher led workshops.
Meridian’s own Daniel Houze will be in concert from noon to 1 p.m.
A lecture from Lacey Wilson, called “Art Heals” is from 1 to 2 p.m., and a kids cooking demo with Mark Coblentz will finish the evening starting at 3 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for youth 6-17 and kids 5 and under get in free.
MAX members are admitted free as well. For more information, 601-581-1550.
Earlier in the day, the Temple Theatre opens its doors for Kidzone at 11 a.m.
Kidzone will feature the movie "Toy Story 4" and kids’ activities including inflatables, a petting zoo and Carter World cartoon characters.
A special guest, Austin Perine, the 5-year-old from Birmingham known as “Mr. President,” will also be in attendance.
Kids, grades K-5, get free admission.
There’s even something for the music lover as well, as The Best of Broadway with The Meridian Symphony Orchestra starts at 7 p.m. at the MSU Riley Center. Performing will be tenor John Christopher Adams and baritone Ezekiel Andrews
Call 601-693-2224 for tickets.
