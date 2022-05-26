ON THE GO: Fish fry returns to Meridian Activity Center

After a two year absence the Lauderdale County Council on Aging will host its annual fish fry Friday.
Meridian Activity Center Director Kathy Anderson said this year's event will be a little different than previous years.
“Those with a ticket will come by the Meridian Activity Center, drive through and pick up their plate,” Anderson said. “If you don’t have a ticket, you can wait until 12:30 to come by or call and see if we have any fish plates left.”
The event is Friday from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Meridian Activity Center, 3300 32nd Ave.
For more information about the Council on Aging, call Meridian Activity Center at 601-485-1812 or Lauderdale County Council on Aging on Facebook.
Before the weekend begins check, out a few happenings around Meridian on Thursday.
• Community Action Day at the Multi-County Community Service Agency, 2906 Saint Paul St., in Meridian, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to. Refreshments will be served. For more information call, 601-483-4838.
• Local residents can make sure their furry friends stay up to date on their shots Thursday at the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter’s free vaccine clinic. The clinic, which is sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation and Petco LOVE, will run from 5-7 p.m. May 26 and June 9 at the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter, 6100 Rocky Lane, in Marion, 601-485-1849.
Residents will be able to get their pets inoculated against distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza and parvo for dogs, and feline HPV for cats at no cost.
All animals will need to be secured with cats in carriers and dogs on a leash.
• The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be at the MSU Riley Center at 7:30 p.m. Let such beloved standards as "In the Mood," "Chattanooga Choo Choo," "A String of Pearls," "Moonlight Serenade," and "Tuxedo Junction" carry you back to the big-band era. 601-696-2200.
Saturday events:
• The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks will have a youth fishing rodeo for ages 15 and under at Clarkco State Park, 386 Clarkco Rd., Quitman. Free fishing for kids and prizes. Teach a kid the fun of fishing. Bring your own tackle, bait, cooler, and fish stringers. For more information call, 601-776-6651. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
• From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. check out the Clarke County Ballers Car, Truck, and Jeep Show at Archusa Creek Water Park in Quitman in memory of Shirley Owens. There will be music, food vendors, door prizes, and cash awards. Pre-registration - Cash App: $ccballers70s or day of event. $25 registration. FMI: Contact James Dillard (601-692-3922).
• The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation will host a Touch A Truck Event at Highland Park from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a hands on event for kids. Kids will be in the driver’s seat with a chance to climb into fire engines, police cars, dump trucks and a variety of big rigs.
• If you enjoy horse shows, head over to the Lauderdale County Agri-Center for the Red Hills Horse Show beginning at 10 a.m. Speed events begin at 2 p.m. For more information contact Sedera at 601-562-5715.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.