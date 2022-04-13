ON THE GO: Easter events abound this weekend

Hunting for something to do this Easter weekend? There are many fun activities planned locally – suitable for any age.
To start the Easter weekend, have fun with your friends and neighbors at several Easter egg hunts scheduled for Friday, April 15.
The hunt gets underway at 10 a.m. when the City of Meridian Parks and Recreation hosts its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Velma Young Park. There will be many eggs to hunt along with Gold Egg prizes.
Also on Friday, Lazy Acres in Chunky will host Bunny Patch 2022. It’s a scavenger egg hunt that’s fun for the whole family. It includes other farm attractions like giant jumping pillow, 100 ft. slide, Hoops in the Coop, playground, and visits with the Easter Bunny.
Saturday events
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Meridian Parks and Recreation will host its annual Highland Park Easter Egg Hunt with over 3,000 eggs to hunt with Gold eggs, prizes, candy, and an added attraction, the Easter Bunny. For more information call 601-595-0353.
There will be a free community Easter Egg Hunt from 1-3 p.m. at Northeast Park sponsored by LoveNOW Community Church, 6410 Hwy. 39N. There will be food, games, prizes, and three age-graded egg hunts. For more information and to register, please visit www.lovenow.org/easter.
And you don’t want to miss Bunnies & Butterflies at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 403 22nd Ave.
Hop into My Fantastical Backyard to interact with real bunnies, learn about the lifecycle of butterflies and baby chicks, and discover how to plant a garden of your own. Schedule of activities include:
• All day - 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Butterfly Mask Activity, Bunny Cup Craft, Face Paintings, Pointillism Drawings, Garden Games, Live Bunny Interactive, Baby Chick Observation.
• 9 a.m.-11 a.m. - Butterfly Observation.
• 11 a.m. - Butterfly Release.
• 11:30 a.m. - Garden Activity.
• 2 p.m. - Science of Bubbles Activity.
