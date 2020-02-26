ON THE GO: Dr. Seuss' Silly Birthday Celebration set for Saturday at the Max in Meridian

“I would not like them here or there. I would not like them anywhere. I do not like green eggs and ham. I do not like them, Sam, I Am.”
If you're a fan of all things Dr. Seuss, then you don’t want to miss the fourth annual Dr. Seuss’ Silly Birthday Celebration hosted by The Mississippi Children’s Museum.
The event will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience courtyard in downtown Meridian at 2155 Front St.
Attendees are encouraged to be inspired in the kitchen and learn how to make green eggs and ham with MCM-Meridian’s friends from Jean’s, and touch and explore the science of Bartholemu’s oobleck with real scientists from Algix.
They will also hear animated readings of Dr. Seuss’s books, creating Dr. Seuss face masks and picture frames, hopping in a Thing 1 and Thing 2 sack race, singing “happy birthday” with the Meridian Symphony, and enjoying a slice of birthday cake.
“Last year’s celebration was such a huge success - everyone really enjoyed themselves,” said Lou Ann Lamar, MCM-Meridian’s Outreach Chair. “This year, we’ll have some exciting performances and many more Seuss character’s walking around. The children will really get a kick out of that”
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside The MAX. For any questions, contact Rebecca Jackson at rebecca@mcm.ms or 601-207-5323.
Ireland’s Paul Brock Band will host an entertaining and educational presentation of Irish music, dance and culture at Meridian Community College’s McCain Theatre in Ivy Hall from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
This free performance is open to middle and high school students college and graduate students, as well as members of the community.
Those interested in attending must RSVP to Amber Brown at 601-484-0194 or email alh193@msstate.edu. Please include your name, the name of your organization and the number of attendees in your party.
Also, on Friday, Contemporary Christian music band Tenth Avenue North will be at Northcrest Baptist Church at 7 p.m. for “The Finally Living Tour” with special guest Micah Tyler.
For tickets, call the church office at 601-482-3498 or visit northcrestbaptist.com to buy online.
