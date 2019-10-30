ON THE GO: Casino games and carnival to benefit children's museum

Come one, come all and step right up to the MSU Riley Center for a night of fun and games from 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday when the Young Professionals of Meridian host the first Casino and Carnival benefiting the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian.
If you are 21 and older come out and show your skills in a game of blackjack, poker, craps, ring toss, putt-putt and more. It’s the adult's turn to act like kids.
Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite. Tickets at the door are as follows: Single ticket: $50; Couples ticket, $80; Single package, $95; Couples package, $175.
Soulé Steam Festival weekend
Take a trip back to the age of steam with a tour through America’s last intact steam engine factory at the 17th annual Soulé Live Steam Festival on Friday and Saturday.
More than 16 steam engines will be operating during the event. Model steam engines will also be shown and operated. The Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum at Soulé once again welcomes the Carousel Organ Association of America’s Fall Rally where visitors will hear the happiest music on Earth. The Vintage Wheels Car Club will have a Car Show on Saturday morning.
Admission is $5. Student admission is free. For more information contact, 601-693-9905 or soulelivesteam@comcast.net.
You don’t want to miss the last Earth’s Bounty festival of the 2019 season from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Fresh produce should include collard greens, turnips and winter vegetables. Other vendors will be selling baked goods, jams and jellies, salsa, organic soap and lotions.
A favorite at Earth’s Bounty A’akeela Hudnall, will entertain with her blend of rock, pop and blues.
Also, on Saturday, become part of the conversation at the Meridian Art Walk - Final Destination; Union Station from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Original art will be on display.
Tupelo Day at The MAX
Who’s the most famous Mississippian from Tupelo? Elvis, of course. Want to know more about the King of Rock ’n” Roll and many other artists from Northeast Mississippi?
Learn about them at The MAX for Mississippi Day: Tupelo, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a Tupelo-themed scavenger hunt. Enjoy free refreshments all day and a free Make + Take workshop for kids from 10 a.m. to noon.
Discounted admission: $5 adults, $1 youth 6-17, kids 5 and under and members free.
Annie Jr. at MCC
Fans of the Broadway musical Annie will get to experience the performance of Meridian Community College’s Arts and Letters Series presentation of Annie Jr. for productions at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the McCain Theater.
General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling the MCC Eagle’s Nest Bookstore at 601-484-8650.
Join Team Maddie and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation when they host “Shine a Light on Cystic Fibrosis” at Lazy Acres in Chunky on Saturday.
Team Maddie will be set up all day for their Silent Auction which will take place 6-8 p.m. At 7 p.m. there will be a glow run through the Spooktacular Wagon Ride Trail. At 8 p.m. Lazy Acres will end the night with a bang and light up the sky with a fireworks display.
Many local businesses will have Christmas Open House this weekend. Check out The Meridian Star for some of those advertised.
