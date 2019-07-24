ON THE GO: Carousel Day Thursday at Highland Park in Meridian

To observe the fine-tuned history of carousels, The Lucile Rosenbaum Dentzel Carousel presents Carousel Day 2019 from 1 - 4:30 p.m., Thursday, at Highland Park in Meridian. Bring the family to see the beautifully designed horses, and take a ride on your favorite carousel animal accompanied by circus music while experiencing a part of American history. The Dentzel Carousel is located at 1802 Carousel Dr.
Meridian native Snowden Wright will be honored at a book signing at Harry Mayer Clothiers, Hwy. 39N, Thursday, from 4-6 p.m. His recent release “American Pop” will be available for sale, autographs, and a chance to meet the author.
The annual Arts & Crafts Flea Market kicks the Neshoba County Fair off Saturday at 8 a.m. on Founders Square. Fairgoers will be able to find just about anything from pottery to jewelry, clothes, woodwork, candles, glass and more.
If you have never been to the fair, take a ride over to Philadelphia one day between July 26 and Aug. 2 and experience all Mississippi’s “Giant Houseparty” has to offer.
The midway opens at noon each day. Season Pass - 10 and older $50; Day Ticket - 10 and older $20; Children - 9 and under free. The Neshoba County Fair is located at CR 147 in Philadelphia.
The first Christmas in July Shopping Event will be held at the Temple Theatre in Meridian from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. If you want to get a jump start on your Christmas shopping, there will be venders galore selling everything Christmas in the historic Temple Theatre Ballroom. The event features food, vendors, door prizes and more. Free admission and free parking. The Temple Theatre is located at 2320 8th St.
The Wizard of Oz will be on the big screen at The Historic Temple Theatre, at 3 p.m. on Saturday and again on Sunday. Bring the entire family and enjoy an authentic “movie place experience” as you are transported back into the Land of Oz. Tickets are $5 and a full line of great, affordable concessions are available. Doors open at 2 p.m.
Bonita Lakes Mall will host a Back to School Bash from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. All cheer squads, sports teams, and bands are welcome. Call 601-693-3433 to reserve your team a spot. There will be outdoor fun for younger kids, Touch A Truck, Sno Biz and more. All participating schools will be entered into a drawing to win a party at HYPE Indoor Adventures (only kids participating that day will get to attend) that opens later this year.
Tommy Bowden, former head football coach at Clemson, will be at Northcrest Baptist Church Sunday for all three services - 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and again for “Night of Champions” at 6 p.m. This is a free event, coaches are encouraged to bring their teams. The vent is hosted by East Central Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
