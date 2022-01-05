The Omicron variant has arrived in full force as Mississippi sees record numbers of infections.
The Mississippi Department of Health reported Tuesday 30,844 new cases were recorded in the week prior, exceeding the previous record of 25,102 set by the deadly Delta variant for the week of Aug.15-21, 2021.
On Wednesday, MSDH reported its highest daily case count of the pandemic at 6,592.
The previous record of 5,048 was set in Aug. 20, 2021 by the Delta variant.
Omicron, while believed to be more infectious than previous variants of the COVID-19 virus, thought to be less severe. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased from 222 on Dec. 14, 2021 to 742 on Jan.3. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals remain well below levels reached during previous surges in the state.
In Lauderdale County, new COVID-19 infections have a 7-day average of 69.7 cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The county has recorded 668 in the past two weeks.
Lauderdale County has reported 13,306 cases and 324 deaths from coronavirus since January 2020. Mississippi cases on Wednesday reached 572,694 with 10,503 deaths since the pandemic began.
Health officials have urged Mississippians to get vaccinations and booster shots as the Omicron variant spreads. MSDH also recommends wearing masks when around others and testing for anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
The CDC recommends residents who test positive for the coronavirus quarantine for five days and wear a mask for an additional five days to prevent spreading the virus to others.
The number of vaccinated residents in Lauderdale County continues to lag behind. Just 47 percent of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Statewide, 49 percent of residents are vaccinated, and 62 percent of Americans are vaccinated nationwide.
Vaccines are widely available throughout Mississippi, with appointments available at all county health departments. Many pharmacies and clinics in the state also offer vaccination appointments in their communities.
For more information about COVID-19 in Mississippi or to find a vaccine appointment, visit healthyms.com/covid-19.
