'Oliver!' opens Thursday at Meridian Little Theatre

Charles Dickens' novel “Oliver Twist” comes to life on the Meridian Little Theatre stage in the Tony and Oscar award-winning musical about an orphan boy on his quest to find love and family in Victorian England.
“Oliver!”, which opens Thursday, features many Broadway classics, including “Consider Yourself” and “As Long as He Needs Me.”
Rousing production numbers, unforgettable characters, and riveting storyline make the show a must-see.
The audience will join young orphaned Oliver Twist as he navigates London’s underworld of theft and violence, searching for a home and family.
The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan living in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice amongst a group of streetwise petty thieves and pickpockets led by a seasoned veteran criminal, and general rogue Fagin.
Jessica Price, a Lake High School English and Theatre teacher, returns as guest director.
Price, also theater director at East Central Community College, is pleased with the work of the cast and crew.
“We are close to the end of rehearsals,” she said last week. “And everything is piecing together nicely.”
“With a cast of all ages, everyone has been dedicated to perfection,” she said. “Even the dialect has just come together naturally to most of the cast. I can’t think of one person I have had to help with their pronunciation.”
Playing the part of Old Sally is Mitzie Bilello, a fifth grade science teacher at Enterprise Middle School. Bilello says being a part of a live performance has been on her bucket list for a long time.
“I’ve never been in any play, not even a Christmas play,” she said. “I auditioned with the song “Hallelujah” because I like to sing in church. It’s been a blast transforming into Old Sally. It isn’t easy performing with a British accent because I have a Cajun accent. I’m a native of south Louisiana, deep in the bayou.”
Bilello gives credit to her family and friends, who encouraged her to audition.
“I feel like we have our very own little theatre family here as well,” she said.” Also, I am so appreciative of Sidney Covington (MLT board of directors president); she is the one who encouraged me to audition. She is so friendly and outgoing, and she made it easy to step out of my comfort zone.”
As a bonus, two of Bilello’s students are in the cast.
Covington is excited about this mix of cast members, some veterans of the stage.
“Our theater certainly was not exempt from the challenges of COVID; however, it has been a successful year and one of which we are proud,” she said. “We have already secured the productions and dates for our 89th season. Our orchestras are already in place, as well as our technical crews.”
“MLT continues to enjoy the commitment, great and growing support, and contributions from everyone in our community even while going through some changes,” she added. “We look forward to announcing our new season line-up.”
Covington also emphasized that the play’s Sunday matinee falls on Mother’s Day.
“What a special treat for moms to attend this performance with family members,” she said. “It’s the perfect gift, the perfect size.”
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no reserved seats for this play. Tickets must be purchased from the box office between 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets can also be purchased at the door one hour before each performance.
The show runs May 6-11 at 7 p.m. nightly, except for Sunday, May 8, when there will be a 2 p.m. matinee.
For more information, call 601-482-6371.
