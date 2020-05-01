OXFORD – Anyone who preordered the Welcome Home vanity license plates offered by the University of Mississippi Student Veterans Association can pick up their new plates at their county tax collector's office beginning May 5.
However, availability may be limited since some county offices have restricted operations due to COVID-19.
The SVA sold 301 tags during its presale, bringing in $11,137 for the organization, money that will go toward veteran scholarships and grant money.
"The money will be used for anything our students need," said Andrew Newby, assistant director of veteran and military services. "We have students who are food insecure – even before COVID-19.
"It will go toward purchasing textbooks, fixing vehicles, feeding families, clothes, shoes and backpacks. It's not going toward salaries or bonuses or operational costs – just for military-connected students."
With more than 1,400 military-connected students at Ole Miss – including those serving the National Guard, reserves, on active duty and dependents of those serving – this new opportunity to offer support comes with the added benefit of "upgrading your tailgate," Newby said.
Tag purchases will be opened to the general public on May 25. The Welcome Home vanity tag can be purchased for $51, and $37 of each sale goes directly to the Student Veterans Association.
"This is a way to raise money and awareness for our students without having to ask everyone for a big gift," Newby said. "I just want you to go get a plate."
Newby encouraged residents to check with their local offices regarding hours and availability amid the ongoing restricted pandemic operations.
