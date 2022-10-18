Oktoberfest, Bud & Burgers unite for fun-filled event Saturday

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, and central and south Mississippi. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. And again from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&