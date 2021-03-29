A suspect in several homicides and burglaries in Ohio was arrested Friday in Meridian.
Jason Lorrelle Gray, 18 of Cincinnati, was arrested after a stolen handgun was found during a March 22 traffic stop, LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Officers released Gray, but it was later determined that his handgun was stolen. The sheriff's office was contacted by authorities from Ohio, who were seeking Gray as a suspect in several cases, Calhoun said. Gray was arrested around 3:30 p.m., on Friday at Union Station without incident. Gray was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Gray has no bond and is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility until he is extradited back to Ohio to face additional charges. The department was assisted by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and East Mississippi Drug Task Force.
