A Ohio man sought in a sexual battery case is in custody following a traffic stop in Lauderdale County.
Thomas Hampton, 51 of Elyria, Ohio was arrested and taken into custody during a Click It or Ticket stop Wednesday afternoon, said Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Hampton is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility and has no bond. Calhoun said Hampton is waiting to be extradited back to Ohio to face additional charges.
