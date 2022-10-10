Officials urge safety as Lizelia reopens

Residents are reminded to drive safely as Lizelia Road re-opened to traffic Monday after being closed for more than a year for a bridge replacement project.
The project, which blocked off a section of Lizelia between Old Country Club Rd and Van Zyverden Road, involved demolishing a bridge and replacing it with a concrete box culvert.
In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, Marion Mayor Larry Gill said residents had become accustomed to Lizelia being closed and ignoring the stop sign on Old Country Club Road. With the road back open, he said residents will need to use caution, obey the stop sign and pay attention for oncoming cars.
“This is your mayor out here on Lizelia Road and Old Country Club Drive telling you please, please remember this is a through street,” he said. “Please, please, please do not roll through this stop sign.”
While traffic on Old Country Club Road is supposed to stop, Gill urged motorists from both directions to slow down and use caution.
Throughout the bridge being closed, Gill said Marion residents and other drivers who use the intersection frequently have gotten used to ignoring the southbound lanes on Lizelia.
It will take some time for motorists to re-learn the intersection, but he said until then, drivers from both directions should be alert and drive safely to help avoid accidents.
