Officials offer tips on fireworks safety

With the cancellation of many July 4 celebrations, some families are planning their own fireworks displays this weekend. With that in mind, officials are encouraging people to celebrate the holiday safely.
Jeff Tate, the owner of Tate’s Fireworks in Collinsville and Marion, said that before handling fireworks, people should read the instructions and keep a water source nearby.
Once the fireworks show is over, an adult should douse the area with water, then wait 20 minutes to dispose of the used fireworks. Tate also urged people to wear goggles for eye protection and to not relight fireworks.
Shooting fireworks within the city limits of Meridian is illegal, said Jason Collier, deputy chief of the Meridian Fire Department.
Although it is not illegal to shoot fireworks in Lauderdale County, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun expects deputies will be busy. Calhoun said some people wait until the middle of the night to shoot fireworks, running the risk of being charged with disturbing the peace.
According to a media release from the National Fire Protection Agency. U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 19,500 fires caused by fireworks in 2018, while U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 9,100 non-occupational fireworks-related injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission data.
