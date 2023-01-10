Officials mull future of Q.V. Sykes

As Meridian High School looks to build its own on-campus baseball and softball facilities as part of a $34 million capital improvement bond, both Lauderdale County and City of Meridian officials are pondering the future of Q.V. Sykes Park.
The park, which currently hosts MHS boys baseball, is jointly owned by the two entities and has long been discussed as a place to hold traveling athletic tournaments and regional teams. With the Wildcats potentially leaving for their own facilities, both the city and county are discussing what needs to be done to make the park more marketable to tournament organizers.
In December, county supervisors discussed the need for additional restrooms at the park and potentially adding a RV camping area to allow families and athletic teams visiting the park for tournaments a close place to stay.
Road Manager Rush Mayatt said discussions about the park had been visited and revisited over the years but no decisions had been reached. With a head nod from the Board of Supervisors, he said he would work on drawing up some preliminary numbers showing what the RV spaces might cost.
The county has also discussed potentially building a specialized playing field at Q.V. Sykes for special needs teams, but no action has been taken.
Q.V. Sykes has also been a topic of discussion among Meridian officials, with the park included in a proposed rehabilitation project across all city parks. In a Dec. 13 work session, Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said the park sorely needs an overhaul of its parking area as well as revitalization on the baseball fields.
Adams told the council Q.V. Sykes has the necessary facilities to host a regional tournament but needs work to make the park attractive to visitors.
Neither the city nor the county has taken action on additions or renovations to Q.V. Sykes, but discussions are ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.