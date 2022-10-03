photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

pet 1

The Rev. Justin Joseph greets Callie, an English Cocker Spaniel, following the blessing of the animals at St. Joseph Catholic Church Saturday morning.
2

Valentina Espino and Katelyn Meachum with Bruno. 
3

The Rev. Augustine Palimattam delivers the blessing of the animals as The Rev. Justin Joseph listens.

Good food and family fun were on display Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Meridian when the hospitality committee held its annual October Festival. Events included games, a health fair, bake sale and yard sale. The Knights of Peter Claver cooked ribs and catfish and the church's Hispanic community offered authentic food such as tamales and nachos. The day began with The Rev. Augustine Palimattam and The Rev. Justin Joseph blessing animals in memory of St. Francis of Assisi, known as the patron saint of animals.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video