Mississippi residents have until Monday, Oct. 5 to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

All Mississippi Circuit Clerks will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 3 for residents to register.

Voters must have proper, government-issued identification to present on Election Day on Nov. 3, according to Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson.

Absentee voting is underway through Oct. 31. To vote absentee in-person, voters need a legal excuse and can visit their local circuit clerk's office before 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

In addition to casting votes for president, U.S. Senate and Congress, voters in Mississippi will decide on several initiatives including medical marijuana and replacing the state flag.

The Secretary of State's Office will host a series of public hearings regarding these and other initiatives on the 2020 General Election ballot as required by State law.

The public hearings will give voters an opportunity to express their opinions and learn more about casting their ballot before Election Day. Voters will have the opportunity to hear from speakers both for and against the various initiatives on the ballot.

Absentee voting underway in Mississippi; polls open at usual times, places Voters in Mississippi can still plan to vote in person during the usual hours of 7 a.m. to …

Meridian City Hall will be the site of one of these public hearings on Oct. 8. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and all hearings will begin at 5:30 p.m.

All public hearings will be conducted following state guidelines regarding COVID-19.

More information is available at www.sos.ms.gov/Elections-Voting/Pages/default.aspx