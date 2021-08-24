Oakland Heights Elementary School will transition to virtual learning for two weeks as a precaution due to COVID-19 safety concerns beginning on Wednesday.
The school will participate in virtual learning beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25, through Friday, Sept. 3. Students will return to school for face-to-face learning on Tuesday, Sept. 7, following Labor Day on Sept. 6, a media release said.
In a letter to parents, superintendent Amy Carter said the decision was made after a number of teachers and students had tested positive or had been quarantined for COVID-19, making it difficult to continue face-to-face instruction and supervise students. Those teachers and students who are close contacts have been notified.
Teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments through Google Classroom. Zoom links will be provided by the teachers.
Students should follow the guidelines below:
• Pre-K and Kindergarten students will have learning packets sent home with them. Packets will need to be returned to school with these students on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
•Follow their regular school day schedule of 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. through Zoom.
•Access Zoom link through Google Classroom.
• Attend each class to be considered present.
•Log in to class within 10 minutes of the start of the class.
•Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Zoom.
“Please know this was not an easy decision," Carter said in a letter. "We continue to make the safety and well-being of our students and staff our number one priority. We know that the best and most effective learning takes place in the classroom, but the circumstances of Oakland Heights Elementary School make that difficult at this time. Thank you for your continued support. By working together, we will get through this challenging time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.