The restaurant chain O'Charley's will close its Meridian location on Bonita Lakes Drive after business effective Sunday, Sept. 29, according to a statement from Craig Barber, president of O'Charley's.
“As a longtime part of this community, we appreciate our guests and the many friends we made over the years. We are grateful to our team members who so capably served our guests and are assisting them in transitioning to other stores or new employment,” the statement said.
O'Charley's has more than 200 locations in 17 states, serving "classic American food with a Southern accent," according to the chain's website.
No other closings were announced.
"As part of our initiatives to elevate performance of our O'Charley's brand and support its long term value creation, we have carefully analyzed each location’s unique characteristics," Barber said in a statement. "As is common within our industry, market strength and traffic patterns for specific locations of a brand change while competition evolves. Based on this strategic and important process, we are closing this location."
Gift cards may be redeemed at any O'Charley's location, the statement said.
Please check back for updates.
