Nursing homes cited as factor in Lauderdale County COVID-19 high numbers

Nursing home outbreaks in Lauderdale County may be contributing to the county's high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Monday.
Numbers from the Mississippi State Department of Health show Lauderdale County and Pearl River County have eight confirmed deaths, the highest total in the state and more than the combined total from the more populous Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties.
State health officials confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Monday, bringing the total to 150, the third highest number of cases in Mississippi.
“The nursing home facilities have been affected greatly in your area and so that’s probably one of the most important things that’s driving it,” Dobbs told The Meridian Star at a news conference Monday. “There have been a lot of cases in Lauderdale County, a lot of them have been in the black community and so trying to get resources to address that is very important.”
Four long-term care facilities in the county have a confirmed outbreak of the virus, according to MSDH.
In a statement on its website that was also shared on its Facebook page April 4, the long-term care facility Diversicare of Meridian confirmed "a number of residents and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19."
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland's shelter-in-place order is set to expire at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
He said Monday that he would make a decision about the order Tuesday, but he was leaning toward extending it to at least April 20, when the statewide shelter-in-place order expires.
Lauderdale County was the first county in Mississippi to go under a shelter-in-place order by Gov. Tate Reeves.
“One of the things that’s important to consider is what you’re seeing now happened two weeks ago, so whatever’s contributing to where we are now happened weeks ago and we’re dealing with the after effects,” Dobbs said, referring to Lauderdale County. “I think you guys are doing the right stuff, it’s just going to take awhile and we’ll just have to watch very, very closely, but it’s kind of one of these areas where there was some sort of perfect storm sort of converging,” Dobbs said.
According to state health officials, confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths are reported in the patient's home county. For example, if a Lauderdale County resident tests positive for COVID-19 in Hinds County or dies in Hinds County, it will be included in the total for Lauderdale County.
As of Monday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 21 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital's website.
State health officials reported 161 new cases in Mississippi, for a total of 2,942 and two additional deaths, for a total of 98 deaths statewide.
In the latest update, Clarke County had 15 cases, one death and two outbreaks at long-term care facilities, Kemper County had 14 cases, Neshoba County had 34 cases and Newton County had 10 cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.
