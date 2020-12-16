Noted photojournalist Ted Jackson visits The MAX Saturday

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Ted Jackson will discuss his book on his friendship with a former NFL player at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience in Meridian on Saturday.
Jackson, a native of McComb, worked for more than three decades at the Times-Picayune newspaper in New Orleans. He said most of his work has involved social issues, but he has also covered environmental issues, sports and other topics.
Jackson was part of a four-person team that won a Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 1997. The staff of The Times-Picayune also won a Pulitzer Price in 2006 for their coverage of Hurricane Katrina.
Jackson’s book, “You Ought to Do a Story About Me: Addiction, an Unlikely Friendship, and the Endless Quest for Redemption,” was published this year. It’s about his friendship with Jackie Wallace, who was a football player for the NFL from 1974 to 1980, according to a story Jackson wrote in The Times-Picayune.
During an assignment for the newspaper in 1990, Jackson saw a homeless man under a bridge. He took a picture of the man and then talked to him.
During the conversation the man said, “You ought to do a story about me.”
Jackson asked why, and he said that he had played in Super Bowls. The man was Jackie Wallace.
“I tried to write the book in a way that unveils the story the way it was unveiled to me,” Jackson said, “instead of just beginning at Jackie’s birth and moving through his biography. It’s more of a story of my discovery of him and his discovery of recovery and the years that passed after that.”
Jackson said the book discusses the inner workings of the NFL, homelessness, drug addiction and other topics.
“It’s a heartwarming story of how one life can touch another,” he said. “And when I say that, I don’t mean necessarily just me changing Jackie’s life, but the way, through the relationship, Jackie has changed my life.”
The event at the MAX will include both a talk by Jackson and a book signing. He said he will tell just enough of the story for audience members to get a better sense of it, in case they have not read it. He also will discuss why he wanted to write the book and the lessons that can be learned from Wallace’s story.
The illustrated talk and book signing will take place Saturday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Admission is free, and registration is required.
More information can be found at www.msarts.org/event/illustrated-talk-book-signing-ted-jackson/.
