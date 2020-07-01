Note to readers: Look for weekend edition of The Star on Friday this week

The Meridian Star weekend edition will be delivered on Friday, July 3 this week because the Fourth of July holiday falls on Saturday.
A newspaper will not be delivered on Saturday. Our website, Meridianstar.com, will be updated throughout the holiday weekend.
The Meridian Star business offices will be closed on Friday and Saturday for the holiday. Messages regarding delivery may be left at 601-693-1551. News tips may be sent to editor@themeridianstar.com.
