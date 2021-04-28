Norwood, Lindsey win city council runoffs

Joseph Norwood defeated incumbent Fannie Johnson in Tuesday’s runoff election for the Democratic nomination for the Ward 3 City Council seat in Meridian.
Norwood won 719 votes, or 66.6%, while Johnson won 360 votes, or 33.4%, according to preliminary results.
“I’m honored that the citizens of Ward 3 have faith in me,” Norwood said.
He will face James “JJ” Scott, a Republican, in the general election on June 8.
Norwood, an operations supervisor at Lowe’s, said that if he is elected to the council, he would hold community meetings that would allow him to meet his constituents and hear their needs.
Johnson was elected to the seat in 2017.
“I wanted to continue to serve my ward, but the people spoke,” she said. “They chose to elect Mr. Norwood, and I am happy for him and wish him great success.”
Johnson is also the executive director of L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen. She said that her City Council post has given her opportunities to interact with and help more people.
“My service at L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen helps me help one population,” she said. “But when I got on the council, it also opened different doors where I could help more people.”
In Tuesday's runoff for the Ward 5 Democratic primary, Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey defeated Allan “Al” Willis. Lindsey received 666 votes, or 65%, while Willis garnered 359 votes, or 35%. She will face Republican Chad Acton in the general election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.