Northwest's Carrie Lepicier balances teaching art while serving her country

Carrie Lepicier spends her weekdays helping her students – and many weekends serving her country.
The first-year art teacher at Northwest Middle School in Meridian splits her time between teaching and serving in the Navy Reserve at Naval Air Station Meridian, where she spends one weekend a month.
“It’s given me the confidence and life experiences to be a better teacher," said Lepicier, a Yeoman First Class. "Because if you ask anyone I went to high school with, I never spoke...I was very quiet."
Growing up in a military family, Lepicier was always interested in serving her country. When her husband was deployed to Iraq, he encouraged her to join the Navy Reserve, but she really wanted to join the Air Force. After talking with a recruiter, she joined the Navy and has been serving ever since.
“They had great things to offer – that's what brought me into the Navy," she said. "That was over 15 years ago.”
A native of Columbus, Lepicier came to Meridian to complete two years of active duty at NAS Meridian. While she was dual enrolled at the Mississippi University for Women and Mississippi State University, Lepicier received an art degree from MUW.
At NAS Meridian, she works as an assistant career counselor, helping Sailors advance their careers through education and other avenues.
“Even on active duty status, it's helping set them up for the next step of their journey,” she said.
For her hard work, Lepicier was recently awarded the Navy Region Southeast RCC Fort Worth Regional SELRES Sailor of the Quarter. Lepicier said it was the second award she's received in three years. The award is given to people who excel at their job, show leadership and are involved in their communities.
Lepicier said teaching and serving in the military are similar because both involve helping people.
“I wouldn't have these experiences if it wasn’t for my time in the Navy,” she said. “Both ways, you are reaching people, touching lives and making a difference.”
Looking ahead, Lepicier said she wants to use the arts as a therapeutic tool not just for her students, but also for service members dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I want to give them the life skills to help them cope," she said. "That's what brought me into teaching.”
