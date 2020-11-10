Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, Northwest Middle School has moved to a online learning model for two weeks.
As of Tuesday, students will follow a virtual learning schedule and not report to the school, MPSD Superintendent Amy Carter said in a letter.
Carter said students should follow their regular class schedule beginning on Thursday after teachers have uploaded Zoom links to Canvas.
"The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority as we continue to navigate these unchartered waters," Carter said in the letter.
