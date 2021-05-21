Northeast valedictorian follows in brother's footsteps

Veshal Konnar's family and friends watched him walk a familiar path Thursday night.
It was a similar route taken by his older brother Daneel a year ago, when he graduated from Northeast Lauderdale High as the school's valedictorian.
The siblings said they grew up with high expectations.
“Success was expected for me and my brother from a very young age,” Veshal recalled. "We're the only two kids and our parents are really proud of us. It really shows that their hard work motivating us has paid off."
Daneel, now a student at the University of Mississippi, said their parents taught them to be generous with their gifts.
“Mom and dad always emphasized to us that whatever we are blessed with, that we share it with others,” he said.
Veshal said becoming the valedictorian was not an easy task, but he was encouraged by his parents, teachers and brother.
“I would compare my grades to his grades the year before," Veshal said. “He definitely motivated me to be the student and the brother that I am today,” he said.
“The two of us were very competitive growing up," Daneel recalled. "From that, it was always a challenge to do something to see who can do it better."
In addition to his academic achievements, Veshal was both the senior class and student body president. He also played on the tennis team, spent his free time volunteering and interned for Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. He's headed to Vanderbilt University for college.
After college, he plans to use his talents to help the community.
“It’s really where God decides, where he wants me to be...if he doesn’t want me in Mississippi, then he will find me another place,” he said. “Whatever I do in the future, I want to help others.”
With Veshal headed to Nashville, Tenn. and Daneel studying at Ole Miss, the brothers will remain close, Daneel emphasized.
“Even though we are separated by distance, it doesn’t mean that our guidance for each other and our love for each other has disappeared," he said.
