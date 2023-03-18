Photo courtesy of East Mississippi Community College
Members of the Northeast Lauderdale High School band recently visited East Mississippi Community College's Scooba campus to prepare for an upcoming concert band contest. EMCC Director of Bands Chris King, pictured in center, conducted the group and offered instruction, suggestions and critique for the improvement of their concert presentation. Northeast band directors Wesley Lollis and Scott Kratzer joined the students on their visit.
