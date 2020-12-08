Northeast Lauderdale teacher sets sights on becoming a principal

Making an impact on her students is one thing Shacora Moore strives for each day.
After teaching for 12 years, Moore wants to take her career to the next level by becoming a principal.
“I always had great teachers and I think because of that, it influenced my desire to help students,” she said. “To see that lightbulb moment, to be a beacon of light and to really contribute to the educational foundation that will actually help them be productive citizens and contributing members of our society and change agents in their familes.”
The Northeast High School English teacher is studying to become a principal through the Principal’s Corps at the University of Mississippi, which was founded in 2009.
Moore said she completed a rigorous process to be accepted in the program, which included writing several essays, submitting GRE scores from the last five years, a recommendation from a district superintendent and principal, and complete an interview process.
She is one of 12 students in her cohort, which includes 11 women and one man.
Once the program is complete, teachers who hold a bachelor’s degree will earn their master's, while those already with a master's will receive a specialist degree in educational leadership.
Moore, who will receive her specialist degree, is completing her first internship at Clarkdale Elementary and will complete her second one at West Lauderdale High.
The veteran teacher was born in Chicago but grew up in the Pascagoula area. Moore has degrees from Tougaloo College and Lipscomb University and has published three books: a novel, a book of poetry and a children’s book.
Moore taught for six years in Nashville before coming to Lauderdale County, where she's taught for six years.
“I've always enjoyed education — it has been my safe place," she said. "It's been a place where I was able to excel, able to just really grow and be a good person."
After being the leader of her classroom, Moore felt it was time to use her skills outside of the classroom.
“Teaching only allowed me to reach a small percentage of students," she said. "I feel like as an administrator, I will able to have more of an impact, not only on the students but the parents and the community.”
During her time in the program, Moore has focused on becoming an effective instructional leader, learning ways to help teachers become successful as well as new instructional strategies. She's also learned about making good decisions.
“Being willing to see what needs to be changed, and having the skills and the confidence to do it,” she said.
One benefit of the program, Moore said, is that it addresses the lack of women and minorities in leadership roles. Moore said that being an African-American woman will allow her to be more relatable to students.
“I think when students can see educators that look like them, it empowers them,” she said. “It just helps to see a woman in leadership roles."
Moore's mentor, Clarkdale Elementary Principal Angela McHenry, said the program provides real-world training, so leaders will be prepared for their new roles.
“To me, it's the very best way for a person who aspires to be an administrator to get a good feel of what it's actually like,” she said.
Once she becomes a principal, Moore said she will miss getting to know her students on a personal level, but she won’t miss grading papers.
“I think I'm always a teacher,” she said. “I think effective leaders are teachers.”
And, she has no plans on leaving the district any time soon.
“I would love to work in Lauderdale County as an administrator,” she said. "My children are students here; I love the district and I would definitely give back in that way.”
