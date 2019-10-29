Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Northeast Lauderdale High School student Travis Green helps Ally Martin aim her crossbow during the school's fall festival Tuesday evening. The event featured live music, games and other family-friendly activities.
Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
Senior Jemmy Metayer (rear) and teacher Amy Gonzalez (front) enjoy a friendly game of beanbag toss during the fest.
Northeast Lauderdale celebrates with fall festival
Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
QUITMAN - Rev. John Henry Edwards, 83, of Meridian, Miss., passed away Oct. 27, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center. He was born Oct. 29, 1935, to Bob and Mamie (Falls) Edwards in San Angelo, Texas. He served in the United States Army. He served as a minister for over 50 years at Rolli…
Services will be held at a later date for Mr. William Eugene Brown Jr. Mr. Brown, 66, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Regency Hospital of Meridian. He is survived by his wife, Christine Brown; children, Jason and Nikki Brown; stepchildren John and Christina Reyes; and gr…
Fairie Jean Houston, 87, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. The family will have a private memorial service later. Barham Funeral Home-Forest Lawn Chapel is handling the arrangements. Friends may sign the online register at www.barhamfuneralhome.com
Memorial services for William Harold Dunavant will be Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, 1:30 p.m., at Stephens Funeral Home-Meridian, with interment to follow at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton. Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.
