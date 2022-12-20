Northeast junior pitches in on Red Kettle campaign

One local teenager is taking a step forward to help her community during the holiday season.
Ashley Jackson, a junior at Northeast Lauderdale and president of the Lauderdale County Agri-Science 4-H and Cloverbud Club, is helping The Salvation Army to collect funds for the Red Kettle Campaign.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army's primary fundraiser of the year, and it supports programs that make a difference in the lives of local people.
"This is my first time doing the Red Kettle and it’s been great,” Jackson said. “I felt the need to get involved because I am the 4-H president and I just wanted to help out my community.”
“Giving back has taught me to be grateful for things I have and I am forever fortunate,” she added.
The Salvation Army Meridian’s 2022 Red Kettle Campaign has a fundraising goal of $94,000, which will go directly toward helping more than 562 children and seniors across the East Mississippi area. Over the previous year, the organization provided more than 14,000 meals in addition to emotional and spiritual support programs.
“This is a really good organization and they're very welcoming,” Jackson said.
“It's a lot of people who wouldn't take their day to do anything like this because you're out there ringing the bell, but it's actually so much more than that. The money goes to help people get toys for children and with food donations, it really helps the community a lot.”
Campaign continues
The Salvation Army has made it easy to give to a Red Kettle this season by donating to their virtual Red Kettle at MeridianKettle.org.
“Everyone is busy at work and with family this season, but they still want to give back," said Lt. Roy Fisher, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. "So, giving to our online Red Kettle provides an easier and more accessible way to support those in crisis and need.”
The organization also encourages the community to consider signing up to create their virtual fundraiser to raise money for The Salvation Army by visiting MeridianKettle.org and sharing our link to your social media channels with your friends and family.
“You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles at area storefronts and retailers for a few more days,” said Fisher. “However, the opportunity to set up and promote your own online virtual kettle makes it easy for people to get involved in Doing The Most Good this holiday season. You set your fundraising goal, share the link with your kettle with friends, family, and work colleagues, and challenge them to donate.
For more information, contact The Salvation Army Meridian at 601-483-6156 or visit them on Facebook or online at salvationarmyalm.org/meridian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.