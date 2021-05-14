Northeast High to welcome former teacher as assistant principal

After taking part in a principal apprenticeship program, Shacora Moore is ready to help lead at a school where she once taught.
“I'm extremely excited to be the assistant principal at Northeast High,” said Moore, who was named to the post during a school board meeting Wednesday night.
Moore takes on the new role after completing a year-long internship through the Principal Corps at the University of Mississippi. The program is designed to transform teachers into K-12 leaders who are equipped to guide children, teachers and schools to success, according to the University of Mississippi website.
Moore joins Joshua Herrington, who became the school's principal last year, and succeeds Jacob Drury, who is leaving to be principal at Neshoba Central Middle School.
Moore was born in Chicago but grew up in the Pascagoula area. She has degrees from Tougaloo College and Lipscomb University and has published three books: a novel, a book of poetry, and a children’s book. She taught for six years in Nashville before coming to Lauderdale County, where she taught English for six years at Northeast High.
Moore said she plans to assist Herrington with improving student achievement, supporting teachers and increasing involvement in the school community.
“I'm happy to serve as an administrator, and I'm excited to be able to return and work with the students, partners and teachers again,” she said.
