Northeast High NJROTC students undergo military inspection

Photo by Glenda Sanders/The Meridian Star

Northeast High School NJROTC unit Cadet Commanding Officer Michelle Diep, from left, Cmdr. Karen J. Teague, commanding officer of Naval Technical Training Center Meridian, and Cadet Chief Petty Officer Annilyn Hoang, who also serves as the NJROTC unit's administrative department head, watch as Bravo Platoon Commander, Cadet Lieutenant Junior Grade Diondre Pugh, readies his cadets for inspection during the unit's annual military inspection Friday morning in the Northeast gymnasium. Northeast's NJROTC passed its inspection with high marks.