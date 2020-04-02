Students at Northeast Lauderdale High and Clarkdale Elementary will see new assistant principals next school year.
Jacob Drury was named the new assistant principal for Northeast High during a school board meeting on Thursday.
Drury, 31, has been an educator for eight years, with experience as a math teacher and an academic coach. He has spent the last two years as an assistant principal at Meridian High School.
In his new position, which is effective on July 1, Drury will work with his former colleague Josh Herrington, who was recently named the new principal at the school.
"I think we have a lot to offer for the teachers and the students in the community at Northeast Lauderdale," he said.
Drury will replace Emily Lee, who will move to the assistant principal position at Clarkdale Elementary for the 2020-2021 school year. Lee will replace Joe Walton, the current principal of Clarkdale Middle School.
Starting next school year, Clarkdale Elementary will become a K-6 campus and the high school will become a 7-12 campus. There will no longer be a middle school.
With the change, the district decided to eliminate the middle school principal position.
The high school and elementary school will each have a principal and assistant principal instead.
