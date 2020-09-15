Northeast Elementary School gives thank you cards, lip balm to utility workers

First graders from Northeast Elementary School made thank you cards and game them, along with lip balm, to workers from Mississippi Power Tuesday at the school.
The gesture was in thanks for the workers help during severe weather.
The lip balm was purchased with some money that was collected by the students.
Linda Weir, family and community engagement coordinator with the school, said first graders have been learning about community helpers. Weir said when a hurricane hit Lake Charles a few weeks ago, the students wanted to find a way to say thank you to the workers who helped in storm recovery.
Weir said the students are being taught the importance of giving back to the community.
“It just teaches them that communities are a full circle,” Weir said. “While Mississippi Power is showing community to its neighbors, we can show community and be kind to them as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.