Photo courtesy Lauderdale County School District
Students from Northeast Lauderdale High School, pictured, listen to instructions from Dan Talley, set construction and design coordinator for Meridian Little Theatre, during the first ever MLT/Lauderdale County School District Set Construction Competition held recently at the theater. Northeast students competed against construction students from Southeast Lauderdale High School to each build half of a set that will be used in the upcoming MLT production, 'The Play That Goes Wrong.' The two teams were judged on teamwork, safety and work ethic. “They are building one of the more complicated sets we have done in six or seven years,” Talley said. Northeast students took home the winning trophy, which is pictured in the photo with Northeast construction teacher Adam Boldin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.